Stranger Things' Sherman Augustus Teases "Bananas" Season 4

Sherman Augustus is trying to stay in the "Netflix Ninjas'" good graces.

As the season four premiere of Stranger Things approaches, the actor is treading lightly when it comes to teasing what's to come in the series, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and more. "I got in trouble so many times, I can't even tell you," he told E! News at the L.A. Mission's Annual Easter Event on April 12. "You'll say something to somebody like when it's coming out, and you get a phone call: ‘Don't say that!'"

The star, who previously appeared in Bad Boys, likened Netflix's execs to ninjas, joking that he worries they "will just pop on my couch and just start swinging swords" if he says anything more. But Sherman couldn't help himself—he had to share more about his "complex" character, Lt. Colonel Sullivan: "They call him in when they want someone to kick ET's ass."

Although the military man has a tough exterior, Sherman said that the character has "a lot more layers to him," adding, "I had such a great time immersing myself in this guy."