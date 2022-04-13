The Ultimatum's Jake and Rae Reveal Where Their Relationship Stands After That Shocking Finale

Watch : Netflix's The Ultimatum: Is There Hope for Rae & Jake?

If shipping these two is wrong, we don't want to be right!

Though they each entered The Ultimatum in committed relationships with other people, we could not help but root for Jake Cunningham and Rae Williams after the pair immediately hit it off on their first date. And throughout the new Netflix reality hit's nine episode-run, it was clear that they had a real connection.

And—spoiler alert!—in the April 13 finale, Jake broke up with girlfriend April Marie to pursue a real relationship with Rae, who ended things with Zay Wilson in the penultimate episode. Rather than an engagement ring, Jake presented Rae with two plane tickets to any location of her choosing—the giddy twosome seemingly ready to take off on a new adventure off-camera.

Yes, our favorite couple was really riding off into the sunset together, so imagine our surprise when Rae told E! News that they never ultimately went on vacation.

"I kind of felt like so much had gone on," Rae explained. "With Jake and April ending things and Zay and me ending things, I didn't feel comfortable just, like, hopping on a plane and going off to have fun. I really needed to take time to heal."