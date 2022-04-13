The Ultimatum's Jake and Rae Reveal Where Their Relationship Stands After That Shocking Finale

If shipping these two is wrong, we don't want to be right!
Though they each entered The Ultimatum in committed relationships with other people, we could not help but root for Jake Cunningham and Rae Williams after the pair immediately hit it off on their first date. And throughout the new Netflix reality hit's nine episode-run, it was clear that they had a real connection.
And—spoiler alert!—in the April 13 finale, Jake broke up with girlfriend April Marie to pursue a real relationship with Rae, who ended things with Zay Wilson in the penultimate episode. Rather than an engagement ring, Jake presented Rae with two plane tickets to any location of her choosing—the giddy twosome seemingly ready to take off on a new adventure off-camera.
Yes, our favorite couple was really riding off into the sunset together, so imagine our surprise when Rae told E! News that they never ultimately went on vacation.
"I kind of felt like so much had gone on," Rae explained. "With Jake and April ending things and Zay and me ending things, I didn't feel comfortable just, like, hopping on a plane and going off to have fun. I really needed to take time to heal."
While she revealed in the reunion that she had moved to Houston and was dating a woman, Rae is "currently single," telling E! News, "After the whole process, I need to heal and take some time to myself, to just kind of get through everything."
As for Jak, he is also unattached at the moment.
"I am currently just trying to do my own thing for a little bit," Jake told E! News. "I mean, if something happens, it happens. I'm not searching for anybody, but if someone comes along my way, it being Rae or anybody else, I might venture into it. But right now, I am just trying to focus on my own life."
So are we a little disappointed? Duh. But do we still have hope for Jake and Rae in the future? Yes.
"Jake and I are cool. We are both still healing from everything," Rae said, before adding with a laugh, "So ladies, Jakes DMs are closed, don't DM him! Don't DM Jake!"
Though they are currently living in different cities some 160 miles apart, the pair are still in daily contact, with Jake saying, "She's a sweetheart, love her to death. We talk all the time and we hang out every once in a while, but we're on good terms. Something could maybe happen down the road."
But were those plane tickets refundable?
"I do have those two tickets, I do," Jake revealed. "We do have the option to do it. I don't know, we're still trying to figure things out. We'll probably talk more about it down the road. But, yes, I still have them."
Hey, we will take what we can get, no ultimatum necessary. To hear more from Jake and Rae about their relationship, including when they both realized they had feelings for one another, watch our interview with them above.
The Ultimatum season one is streaming on Netflix.