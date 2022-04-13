Ireland Baldwin Addresses Plastic Surgery Claims After Undergoing “FaceTite” Procedure

Watch : Did Ireland Baldwin Get a Kendall Jenner Tattoo?!

Ireland Baldwin isn't afraid to tell it like it is.



In an Instagram video shared on April 12, the Grudge Match star—and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger—opened up about her recent non-invasive "FaceTite" procedure in an effort to be as "open and transparent" as possible for her followers—while also addressing claims that she's gotten plastic surgery.



"I never use filters on here," she said, referring to the platform. "I've had no other modifications done to my body or face. I've had no—despite what everyone thinks—lip filler in my life. I have no fillers in my face. Not that there is anything wrong with that."



Explaining that she recently got the "FaceTite" procedure, which is a treatment that targets fat cells and tightens the skin of the lower face and neck, without the need for anesthesia; Ireland also revealed her personal motivation for the minimally invasive process.



"The reason I had it done was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face," she shared. "And before you say, ‘Why don't you just diet and workout and not be a lazy bitch,' it doesn't work like that."