Proof Tom Brady's 14-Year-Old Son Jack Is His Mini-Me

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Looks like someone is coming for the G.O.A.T.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted photos and videos of himself playing football and basketball with his 14-year-old son Jack on April 12. "Dad still wins for now..," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I don't love my chances next year though."

And fans couldn't help but notice the family resemblance. "That one is your twin," one social media user wrote in the comments section. "He looks just like you." Added another, "Next TB12 in [the] making."

Tom—who also has a 12-year-old son named Benjamin and a 9-year-old daughter named Vivian with his wife Gisele Bündchen—shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. The athlete and the actress split in 2006 after almost three years of dating and not long after Bridget learned she was pregnant.

Gisele, who was just two months into her relationship with the sports star at the time, wrote about the experience in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time," the supermodel recalled. "But it was a time that brought about so much growth."