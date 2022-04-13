Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Reveals Whether She’s Still Friends With Jordyn Woods

Watch : Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Scandal Needed to Happen

Stassie Karanikolaou doesn't follow the crowd.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast released April 13, the 24-year-old influencer shared that she is no longer friends with Jordyn Woods—and it has nothing to do with the scandal involving her BFF Kylie Jenner's family.

"Oh no," Stassie replied when asked if she's still friends with Jordyn. "For my own reasons. This is the first time… I'm ever saying this but it's for my own reason. It's not…I was not following anyone else. I've had my own reasons and that's it."

While Stassie did not dive further into why her friendship with Jordyn ended, she later noted that she remains loyal to people who don't try to get tabloid information out of her, saying, "I just want to protect everyone."

As fans may recall, Kylie, 24, stopped being friends with Jordyn, also 24, in 2019 after she was caught making out with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at his house party.