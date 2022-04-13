Stanley Tucci Has Our Mouths Watering in the Searching for Italy Season 2 Trailer

Stanley Tucci is headed back on the road in search of the Italy's best culinary offerings and traditions in CNN's Searching for Italy. Watch the trailer and prepare to be very, very jealous.

Watch: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Season 2 Sneak Peek

We suggest getting a napkin before viewing this post, because drool is inevitable. 

The trailer for the second season of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is here and it has us looking up flights to Milan.

The new episodes of the culinary exploration show, premiering on CNN May 1, showcases the Oscar-nominated actor as he "indulges his passion for Italian cooking as he explores the stories and people behind the world's most popular cuisine," according to the network. 

Suddenly our frozen pizzas are looking very sad. 

The second season of Searching for Italy features Tucci's "journey to the bustling food markets, delectable home cooking and hidden trattorias of the Italian peninsula," said CNN. "From the hearty, traditional dishes in Umbria to the unique cuisine of Venice, to the this is a deeply personal, witty and warm odyssey of gastronomic delights."

It's more than just an excuse to eat a bunch of really great Italian food, though.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"Tucci also visits Piedmont in northern Italy on his hunt for the elusive white truffle," said the network. "Back in his adopted hometown of London, Tucci uncovers how Italian immigration has transformed the food scene."

Food is far more than just a hobby for the Julie & Julia star. He's written two cookbooks himself, including 2014's The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends, which featured traditional Italian recipes with a modern American flare. In addition, his 2021 memoir Taste: My Life Through Food became an instant New York Times bestseller. 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The first season of Searching for Italy won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, but really, we're mostly jealous about the pizza, the wine, the cheese and the pasta. So, so much pasta. 

Live vicariously through Stanley Tucci when the second season of Searching for Italy premieres May 1 at 9 p.m. on CNN.

