RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Is an All Winners Season: Meet the Cast

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

They're all winners, baby.

The competition on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is fiercer than ever because, for the first time ever, all eight queens competing on season seven have previously taken home a crown.

The new season of All Stars, premiering May 20 on Paramount+, features champions from standard versions of Drag Race and previous All Stars seasons—plus one queen from across the pond.

Competing for the title of "Queen of all Queens," the former winners are competing for a cash prize of $200,000—double the winnings from season six—and, perhaps even more importantly, the biggest bragging rights in Drag Race herstory.

Kylie Sonique Love is the reigning Drag Race All Stars champion, taking home season six in September 2021.

Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked—which takes viewers into the Werk Room for all of the show's behind-the-scenes drama—will also stream exclusively on Paramount+.

The current standard season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the show's 14th, will wrap with its grand finale April 22 on VH1.