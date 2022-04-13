QVC Friends & Family Sale: 20 Deals We're Adding to Our Cart

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
QVC's Friends and Family Sale is officially on, which means it's time to save big on must-have apparel, beauty products, home essentials and so much more. Through 4/30, shoppers can score up to 30% off QVC prices on thousands of products from brands like Elemis, Vitamix, Benefit Cosmetics and Draper James.
Since there are so many incredible finds, we did the legwork for you and rounded up 20 deals you don't want to miss. Scroll below to check out the clothing, appliances, jewelry, home décor and luggage we're adding to our cart!
Westmore Beauty Red Carpet Lashes Mascara Trio
Thanks to the unique shape and brush pattern, this mascara not only delivers volume, but it separates and curls lashes. Keep one or two for yourself and save the rest for future gifting.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Dockside Pullover
Yes, you read that right. Barefoot Dreams on sale! This pullover is a must for breezy spring mornings.
Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette
Save precious space in your makeup bag by getting a palette that does it all. This one feature the Hoola matte bronzer, cookie golden pearl highlighter, plus shades Georgia, Dallas and Sugarbomb and a soft cheek brush.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
The internet's favorite cleansing balm is finally on sale! Packed with elderberry, starflower and optimega oils, and rose and mimosa waxes, this magical cleansing balm removes makeup, dirt and impurities without stripping skin of essential moisture.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Skewers
If you don't have room outside for a grill, this 5-in-1 indoor grill has you covered for BBQ season. Using Cyclonic Grilling Technology, it can sear, sizzle and air fry. Plus, it has dishwasher-safe parts!
Kansas City 8 (4.5oz) Classic Steakburgers
Now that you have the proper grill, don't forget to stock up on insanely delicious steakburgers! They'll arrive within two days of shipment in vacuum-sealed packages to ensure freshness.
Bed Head Blow Out Freak One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
If the Dyson AirWrap is out of budget for you, this hot air brush will help you get voluminous '90s model locks in no time.
Vitamix Explorian E310 48 oz. Variable Speed Under Cabinet Blender
Now this is a can't-miss deal! With a 2.0 horsepower motor, you can juice, chop and mix with ease. Whether your household is obsessed with smoothies or you're in the mood for a frozen or savory treat, you can do it all with this blender.
Overandback Amelia 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Score 77 percent off this classic dinnerware set! We sweat this isn't a joke. You'll get four dinner plates, four salad plates, four 20-oz bowls and four 13-oz mugs for only $20.
Teamson Home Chelsea Armchair with Gold-Finished Metal Legs
If this isn't the chicest armchair ever, we don't know what is! Give that empty corner some love or complete your living room set-up.
Soon Skincare Micro-Hole Hydrogel Collagen Mask
We are so excited that our favorite hydrogel masks are on sale! These single-use masks feature a calming and hydrating blend of marine collage, raspberry ketones and rose extract to leave skin looking supple.
Liverpool Men's Kingston Slim Straight Jeans
You can never have too many blue jeans on hand! This flattering style is available in sizes 29-42.
Ryka Lace-up Walking Sneakers - Devotion Plus 2
Thanks to the Re-Zorb cushioned midsole and outsole, you can hit your summer fitness goals in comfort and style with these sneakers.
Lush Decor Arora Pleat Comforter Set Full/Queen
Give your bedscape an upgrade! This five-piece set comes with one comforter, two pillow shams and two unique decorative pillows.
American Flyer Moraga 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
Get ready for summer travels with this sleek three-piece luggage set! Enjoy features like a fully-lined interior, spinner wheels, an additional 2" expansion, telescoping handles, plus top and side carry handles.
Moissan Ice Moissanite 0.95 cttw Solitaire Stud Earrings
Treat yourself or surprise your special someone with these gorgeous 0.95 carat solitaire earrings!
Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Brightening Serum and Eye Cream 2-Pc Kit
Score $31 off Sunday Riley's glow-inducing bestsellers! The C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum works to improve dullness while the Auto Correct Eye Cream tackles under-eye dark circles and puffiness.
Draper James Bobbie Sweatshirt Dress in Embroidered Viola
Sweatshirt dresses are ideal for the days when the weather can't make up its mind. We love this darling silhouette by Draper James!
InstantFigure One-Piece Wrap Swimsuit w/ Slimming Control
Swim season is here! Whether you've been in gym mode since January or just want to enjoy some fun in the sun, this one-piece swimsuit is a must. It has shirred sides, full-coverage bottoms and slimming control waist.
Teamson Home Round Wood Burning Fire Pit
S'mores anyone? Elevate any outdoor gathering with this stylish 21" wood-burning fire pit. In addition to the fire pit, you'll get a poker, mesh, charcoal grill, fire bowl and stainless steel rack.
