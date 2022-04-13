The Skinny Confidential Founder Lauryn Evarts Bosstick Shares Mother's Day Gift Picks For Busy Moms

We interviewed Lauryn Evarts Bosstick because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is running an empire. The skincare expert has an ever-expanding brand of beauty products, called The Skinny Confidential. She is an author, writing the ultimate book for beauty enthusiasts called The Skinny Confidential's Get the F*ck Out of the Sun: Routines, Products, Tips, and Insider Secrets from 100+ of the World's Best Skincare Gurus. She hosts The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast with her husband Michael Bosstick. She's also a mom, with an adorable daughter Zaza and another baby on the way.
Since Lauryn is a beauty expert, a busy mogul, and a mom, of course, we turned to her for some Mother's Day insights. She shared her holiday plans with E!, remarking, "I am celebrating with my daughter and husband, maybe a few friends and we're going to do a mimosa brunch, or mint tea for me since I am very pregnant. After brunch, I want to sit on my ass and do absolutely nothing, but relax."
The entrepreneur divulged, "The heartburn with my second pregnancy is so bad that I just want to take the day to read, rest, and rejuvenate." Whether you're pregnant or not, we all want to read, rest, and rejuvenate, right? If that sounds like you, keep on scrolling to see Lauryn's Mother's Day gift picks, recommendations for busy moms, and some kid-approved snacks and activities.
E!: Tell us about a time you embarrassed your kids.
LEB: My daughter just had her second birthday party and I had The Manservants surround her and sing Happy Birthday as she blew out the candles on her cake in front of 40 people. She was a little shy, BUT how cute is the picture for her future nightstand?
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in The Wild Baby Blanket- Stone
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
LEB: The Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic baby blanket. It's so buttery and soft and makes the most delicious gift. Actually, I received it as a gift from a girlfriend and now it's always on my TSC gift guides, it's one of my favorite things to gift, and my husband and I bought more for our house. I like the stone/cream color because it goes with everything, but you can also get in dusty rose- you can't go wrong. This is so great to wrap your baby in or just use yourself. It's so easy to travel with and it's the softest blanket in the
world.
The extra bonus is that it'll look good all around your house. So if you're breastfeeding your baby and leave it on the couch it just adds this chic detail instead of being some eyesore. LOVE this delicious blanket and highly recommend for gifting.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
E!: What's an item that your daughter always borrows from you?
LEB: My daughter, Zaza, always borrows my Hot Mess Ice Roller. She loves rolling her face in the morning just like me. She's also interested skincare. I think she sees me applying all my potions so she puts her finger in my blood orange lotion and pats it on her face. Zaza is also constantly playing with my sound bowls.
Kindle With a Built-in Front Light
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
A white Kindle with a popsocket. Recently I got a Kindle and I'm obsessed. I've always been a fan of real books, but getting a Kindle has helped me read SO MUCH more. I've also given tons of Kindles as gifts since getting one. It's just so easy to get and read a book instantly. Reading is really important to me, I even schedule time in my calendar to read & I get just 5 or 10 minutes in whenever I can.
The Kindle has 27,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PopSockets PopGrip with Swappable Top for Phones and Tablets
Lauryn explained, "The Kindle is portable, easy on the eyes, stores thousands of books, but THE MOVE here is to get a popsocket for the back. It helps keep the weight off your wrist. My wrist was really sore from holding it when I first got it, even though it's very lightweight. Thanks to Jackie Oshry of The Morning Toast for this tip because I've shared it with my community and everyone said they're never going back. KINDLE LIFE is for me."
This popsocket comes in four colors and it has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
LEB: My Bose noise canceling headphones in soapstone. These headphones are life-changing. When you have them on you literally can't hear everything. Mainly, they've helped me with my meditation. I've been meditating twice a day for about 20 minutes and when I have these on it totally drowns out the background nose. Think: coffee machine going, kid screaming, cartoons blaring, dogs barking, husband fake coughing, you get it.
These totally help me set the tone of my day or unwind whether I'm meditating (love Mimi Bouchard or Joe Dispenza right now- Melissa Wood is fabulous too), listening to an audiobook (Pretty Things by Janelle Brown is so good) or listening to a podcast (The Daily Stoic with Ryan Holiday and Gabby Reece's podcast are a few favorites).
These headphones have 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: What are items you always have with you as a mom?
LEB: Number one is for my husband to carry the diaper bag. And in that bag I always have Serenity Kids Broccoli Puffs and That's it. Apple Crunchables. My daughter cannot live without her snacks.
And for mommy: I always bring my Hot Mess Ice Roller everywhere along with a hat, sunglasses and a lip mask.
Serenity Kids Broccoli & Spinach Bone Broth Puffs
These broccoli puffs are grain-free and yummy.
That’s it. Crunchables Fruit Snacks for Kids 100% Organic Apple
There's only one ingredient in this snack: organic apples. They're crunchy and the perfect snack for a kid on the go.
'47 MLB Womens Women's Brand Clean Up Cap
A Yankee hat is just such a classic. This one is available in 20+ colors.
Quay Women's After Hours Sunglasses
These oversized sunglasses are an everyday essential to protect your eyes and look glamorous. You can get these in four different colors from Quay with an option to add prescriptI
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This lip mask is a product you will use all the time. It is an incredible lip balm. You'll never have chapped lips again and this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Alexia Echevarria, Hannah Ann Sluss, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Ashley Haas have mentioned this one in their beauty must-have roundups. It has 805.5K+ Sephora "loves" and 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Water-Reveal Activity Pads- 3-Pack
Lauryn shared, "I recently got some Melissa & Doug Water Wow Activity Books and I love those. They come with a special pen that you fill with water & the kids can color and reuse the pages. They're mess free and so good for travel. Love these if you're into white furniture like me."
These activity books have 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Which fictional mom represents you the best and why?
LEB: Amy Poehler from Mean Girls. She doesn't take herself seriously, she's funny and just wants to be one of the girls. The teenage girls, that is. So that'll be me. Plus we both have huge fake boobs. lol.
E!: What's your number one piece of advice for new moms?
LEB: Don't listen to outside noise. Your intuition is a lot stronger than you think. There is so much content relating to motherhood out there, it's so overwhelming. While my own brand, The Skinny Confidential, is a resource I try to be careful with inundating moms with too much information. So when it comes to you and your child just
go with your intuition. I did not read too many books or look at Instagram or Pinterest with motherhood. Everyone does it differently and that's ok.
The Skinny Confidential's Get the F*ck Out of the Sun: Routines, Products, Tips, and Insider Secrets from 100+ of the World's Best Skincare Gurus by Lauryn Evarts Bosstick
E!: What's one piece of advice your mom gave you that you wished you followed more?
LEB: Wear sunscreen. She told me this when I was like 3 years old. I did follow it, and I definitely follow it now, but I wish I followed it more when I was younger. There is actually a dedication to her in my book Get the F*ck Out of the Sun. The book was very much inspired by my mom.
While you're shopping for mom, here are some unique Mother's Day gift ideas.