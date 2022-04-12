15 Can't-Miss Deals on White Denim to Add to Your Cart ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we love wearing bright and bold colors for spring, there's just something about an all-white look that look that's just so fresh, chic and perfect for the season. If you're looking to add some new white denim pieces to your wardrobe, you're going to love what we have in store for you.
We searched far and wide for all the best deals on white denim that you can shop right now. Whether you're looking to trade in your classic blue Levi's jeans for a soft white wash or you're looking for a cute denim jacket to wear over your favorite floral dress, there's something in here for everyone. Best part is, adding some clean white denim to your closet doesn't have to break the bank!
Since we love helping you find a great deal, we've rounded up some of the best deals on white denim that you can shop right now. Check those out below.
Kut from the Kloth Katy Roll Cuff Boyfriend Jeans
These stylish boyfriend jeans from Kut from the Kloth feature a "crisp" white wash that's perfect for the season. It's originally $89, but it's on sale now for just $40.
Old Navy High-Waisted O.G. Straight White Ankle Jeans for Women
Old Navy has several white denim styles that you can shop right now for really good prices. Plus, they're having a sitewide sale where you can find deals up to 60% off and take an extra 30% off your entire order. So you can score this pair of white ankle jeans for just $28.
Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
These classic skinny jeans from Levi's were designed to flatter your shape while still being extra comfy. Right now you can snag a pair of the soft clean white jeans for less than $50.
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
These high rise ankle jeans by Levi's is the perfect pair of casual white jeans. They're waist-defining and have a little bit of stretch. You can score a pair today for $49 on Amazon.
Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean
If you're not too picky about brands and you just want a pair of affordable white jeans, consider these jeans from Amazon Essentials. They have over 3,500 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers described them as the "best" pair of jeans they've gotten in a while.
Madewell 9-inch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Pure White
These pure white skinny jeans from Madewell were designed to be "lean and legs-for-days sexy." It features an added layer at the front for "holds-you-in sorcery," which make these super flattering. Best part is, they're on sale for just $50.
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love 90s High Rise Cutoff Shorts
These ‘90s-inspired cutoffs from Abercrombie and Fitch feature the brand' Curve Love fit, which is looser in the hip and thigh. It's originally $59, but it's on sale now for just $17. Sizes are running out fast, so be sure to shop this deal ASAP.
Joe’s Mid Rise Ankle Cut Skinny Jeans
These white skinny jeans from Joe's feature raw ankle crop hems that work really great with heels or sandals. Right now, they're on sale at Nordstrom Rack for over $100 off.
Hudson Blair High Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans
These premium bootcut jeans by Hudson are not only trendy, they also feature a bit of stretch for your comfort. They're originally $195, but you can snag a pair for $80.
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie and Fitch has some really well made jeans that are trendy, well-made, and fit perfectly. Anything from their Curve Love line is an A-plus in our book, so their high rise skinny jeans are a must-have for us!
Hue Denim Leggings
For ultimate comfort, snag a pair of these white "denim" leggings from Hue. Nordstrom Rack reviewers rate these highly and one says they're the perfect blend of jeans and leggings. Right now, they're on sale for $25.
Uniqlo Straight High-Rise Jeans
These ‘90s-inspired straight leg jeans from Uniqlo is the perfect pair of jeans to sport an all-white look. Right now,
Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Mockneck Denim Jacket
White denim doesn't have to be a pair of pants. This cool drapey mock neck denim jacket from Abercrombie and Fitch is on sale right now for 15% off.
Universal Thread Denim Jacket
Target has a ton of trendy styles for really affordable prices. This cute denim jacket from Universal Thread is a great option for just $35.
Uniqlo Denim Cropped Jacket
This white denim jacket from Uniqlo features a chic cropped length and a boxy fit. It's made of 100% cotton denim that's said to be "so soft that it barely feels like denim."
