Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Pregnancy "Should Have Happened" 3 Years Ago

On April 11, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced that they're expecting their first child together. That same day, the BBC published an interview it had conducted with Sam before the announcement.

Touching on the topic of marriage and having children, Sam explained that those milestones were long overdue.

"I mean this should have happened three years ago to be honest with you," Sam told the publication at the time. "When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to re-create, and so this is something I want to do."



The move to have their first child comes after Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 weeks after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his role as co-conservator. Prior to having her conservatorship revoked, Britney delivered a testimony in June 2021 and expressed her desire to have a baby but said she couldn't because of restrictions placed on her by her conservators.

"I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."