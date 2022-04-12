Exclusive

Carrie Underwood Talks Her Record-Breaking Night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is on her way to becoming a true country music legend.

The 2022 CMT Awards were a huge night for country's biggest stars, including Underwood, who continues to hold the record for the most CMT awards in history, bumping her total up to 25 after the April 11 ceremony.

"25. It sounds crazy, but I'm very thankful," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet. "I have kind of an awards hall in my house. They span the entire length of the hall. I guess I'm gonna have to move 'em all a little closer together to make room for two more."

Already an accomplished singer, songwriter and businesswoman, Underwood added a new skill to her toolbelt of tricks, becoming an aerialist for her jaw-dropping performance of "Ghost Story."

"I came up with the idea of wanting to that, and then our choreographer that works with our aerialists wanted to see if I could do it," she shared. "I was like, ‘Maybe there's something here. I'm athletic.' I picked it up really fast, and here we are."

Though she previously practiced her aerial skills in her home gym, she revealed that her setup may soon move to her barn for more space. "Horses are gonna get to watch me practice," she joked.

Underwood took home two awards Monday night with fellow singer Jason Aldean, winning Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for their duet "If I Didn't Love You."

"It feels good," Aldean said on the red carpet. "Over the years, I've done a ton of videos. To finally be here this year and win it for this song is—it's pretty special."

Having had the idea to collab with Carrie, Aldean was surprised to see the song turn into the huge hit it's become, calling it "pretty incredible."

Also winning big this year was country duo Maddie & Tae, taking home the award for Group/Duo Video of the Year for "Woman You Got."

"I prayed for this. Tae and I prayed for this," Maddie Marlow told E! News after the pair's big win. "God is good, and no matter what curveballs come, we prevail every time. This is a huge, huge, huge deal for us."

Presenter LeAnn Rimes saw the awards show as an opportunity to celebrate her decades-long career in the industry. Chatting with E! News, she teased new music in addition to an upcoming summer tour. And when she's not making music, the way she spends her time is very relatable.

"I'm at home in my sweats," she revealed, "like everybody else."

