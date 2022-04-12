Britney Spears Shows Off Her "Small Belly" After Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Britney Spears Announces She's PREGNANT!

You want a piece of Britney Spears?

The pop star, who recently announced she's pregnant with first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, bared her belly in Instagram video on April 12. The one-minute clip showed Britney modeling a variety of outfits, including a cropped floral top with gray pants and a white blouse tied up à la her iconic "...Baby One More Time" look.

"So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing…" Britney captioned the footage. "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … Well barely!!!"

The 41-year-old also gave a nod to Sarah Jessica Parker in the video's caption, saying that she had to wear a flower accessory on her neck just like the Sex and the City actress.

The video comes just a day after Britney shared that she and Sam, 28, are expecting. In an Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer—who is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—wrote that she had noticed some weight gain after a trip to Hawaii.