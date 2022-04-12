The Custody of Honey Boo Boo Hangs in the Balance in Road to Redemption Trailer

Watch : Mama June Admits Being Skinny Didn't Solve Her Problems

A custody battle is threatening to tear Mama June and her family apart.

In the trailer for the new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, premiering May 13 on WE tv, June Shannon and her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird are fighting over the future of 16-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thomson.

Pumpkin, who is Alana's sister, seeks the help of an attorney who confirms that Pumpkin wants "sole physical custody" of Alana.

As you can probably imagine, this does not sit well with June. "Alana is mine and I can take her back anytime I want," she says in the trailer.

The decision to seek custody of Alana weighs heavily on Pumpkin, who already has a very full plate, including "the stress from my mom, I've got two kids, taking care of my sisters," she divulges to a therapist in the trailer. Pumpkin shares 4-year-old daughter Ella and eight-month-old son Bentley with husband Joshua Efird. Pumpkin has also taken 25-year-old sister Jessica under her wing.

On top of all that, Pumpkin's currently pregnant with twins, according to TMZ.