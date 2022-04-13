The Ultimatum Status Check: Where Are They Now?

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

Warning: contains spoilers from The Ultimatum.

Okay, well that was a lot.

Season one of Netflix's The Ultimatum has officially come to an end. And through the ups and downs, the happy and sad tears, and the multiple cowboy hats, we saw engagements, breakups and even a wedding. But that was then—where are the couples now? The answer may not be what you're expecting.

The Ultimatum season one followed six couples—Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr, Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin, Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds, April Marie and Jake Cunningham and Rae Williams and Zay Wilson—on the verge of marriage, but one wasn't ready yet. The partner with wedding fever issued an ultimatum, and in eight weeks, the couples had to decide whether they would commit to marriage or move on—potentially with someone else on the show!

Throughout the season, we saw Hunter and Nate proposing to Alexis and Lauren, respectively; Madlyn and Colby getting married on the spot; Randall and Shanique getting engaged, and Jake breaking up with April before confessing his feelings for Rae.