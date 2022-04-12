Kim Kardashian Hints That She Wants More Kids

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight

Kim Kardashian isn't kounting out having more kids.

The 40-year-old was joined by sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, along with mom, Kris Jenner for an April 11 interview with Access', Kit Hoover, in which the family played a candid game of "Most Likely."

During the bit, the family was asked a series of questions and held up photo cards featuring their answers, and one from Kim raised eyebrows. The group was asked who was the most likely to have as many kids as Kris—who has six including son Rob Kardashian, 35, plus 11 grandchildren—and everyone chose Kourtney, who already has three kids with ex Scott Disick and has been open about wanting more with fiancé Travis Barker.

But for Kim, it was a tie. The SKIMS founder, who has four children with ex Kanye West, held up a photo of herself along with a photo of Kourtney in the kids department.