Hailey Bieber's Latest Skin Care Tips

We can't get enough of Hailey Bieber's recent skin care and beauty tips. This is the content we need to hold us over while we patiently (ok, fine, impatiently) wait for the drop of her Rhode skin care line in June.

Hailey recently teamed up with TikTok skin care guru Hyram on her own Youtube channel in addition to the team at Allure on their channel to share helpful and super attainable beauty tips and tricks with us, her glazed-donut-skin-obsessed fans.

Hailey's tips include advice that can be applied to all aspects of life like "always take your skin care routine seriously, but never yourself," practical tips like "always (and I do mean always) remember to double cleanse," and, of course, "always make sure you look like a glazed donut before you go to bed."

From face tools to sunscreen to cleansers and serums that work great for dry, sensitive skin like Hailey's, the model also shares some of her favorite skin care products. Scroll below for skin as scrumptious and glowy as a glazed donut.