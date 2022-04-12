Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Taken "Totally Off Guard" by Ben Affleck’s Bubble Bath Proposal

Watch : Jennifer Lopez's RARE ENGAGEMENT RING Worth

Most proposals involve a bit of bubbly, just not usually this kind!



Jennifer Lopez shared insight on her romantic proposal from Ben Affleck—which included a green diamond ring and a bubble bath—in her On the JLo newsletter.



She wrote, "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed."



Jennifer said the special moment brought her to tears.



"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," Jennifer said. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?' I said ‘YES of course that's a YES.'"

Jennifer noted that while the proposal was "nothing fancy at all," it was "the most romantic thing" she could have ever imagined.

"Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other," Jennifer wrote. "Two very lucky people who got a second chance at true love."