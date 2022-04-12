Step Inside Kacey Musgraves' Golden Nashville Home

Kacey Musgraves’ 3,500 square-foot Nashville home will leave you breathless. Keep scrolling to see how the country star lives.

Kacey Musgraves' Nashville home is sure to give you butterflies.

The "Happy & Sad" singer gave Architectural Digest a peek inside her 3,500 square foot home, which is located in Nashville, Tennessee. 

With the help of interior designer Lindsay Rhodes, Musgraves personalized the house—which she bought in 2020 on the heels of her divorce from singer Ruston Kelly—to satisfy her taste.

"I wanted a place that felt like me, where I could express myself without having to think about another person and what they might want," she told the publication. "This felt like a new beginning."

Throughout the home, there are a lot of circular objects and spheres—which Musgraves accredited to her fifth studio album Star-Crossed.

"I was writing the album at the same time I was moving into the home, and there were a lot of themes that were kind of presenting themselves [in both projects]," she explained.

"This theme of full-circle-ness kept appearing, and I had some spiritual experiences that involved orbs—I had a psychedelic plant therapy session in which people from my past kept presenting themselves to me in the form of orbs."

Her favorite piece includes a photograph of a teenager in a cheerleading jacket smoking a cigarette—which happens to be her mother.

"I love collecting things that intrigue me, which doesn't always bode well for [maintaining] a minimalist environment," she shared. "You can't put your finger on the exact style of this house, and I'd say the same about my music. Instead, it's a big patchwork quilt of all these things that spark some kind of joy in me."

