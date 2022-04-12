Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Taking a Break From The View

Watch : Why Whoopi Goldberg Back on "The View" Is The Right Move

Whoopi Goldberg is leaving The View—for a bit.

Goldberg is on hiatus from the roundtable chat show while she films a TV show, it was announced on the April 11 episode.

"If you're wondering where Whoopi is, the girl's got a movie she's making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she's doing," fellow panelist Joy Behar revealed. "So she's gone for a while."

The View announced that Whoopi would return to the show on May 2.

What Whoopi is actually doing is filming the new Prime Video limited series Anansi Boys in Scotland. Based on the fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman, Whoopi will play Bird Woman, the villain of the story, who is seeking revenge on Anansi, played by Delroy Lindo.

The series also stars Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder and L. Scott Caldwell.

The project has long been a dream of the EGOT winner, who most recently appeared in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard and Prime Video's Harlem.