Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Ready to See This Sibling Take the Lead

Jonathan Bailey is readying the popcorn and soda in anticipation of what is likely to be Eloise's drama-filled season of Bridgerton.
As the actor behind Anthony Bridgerton, Jonathan understands that a cold exterior is often hiding an internal struggle, making Claudia Jessie's character, Eloise, an interesting one to unpack. "I can't wait to walk Eloise down the aisle for so many reasons," he exclusively told E! News. "Partly because, if there's ever going to be another character that has a bigger arc as Anthony, in terms of having to overcome psychological warfare, it's going to be Eloise."
Like Anthony, Jonathan thinks Eloise is going to have to "overcome" her innermost fears if she wants to marry—the keyword being "want."
Bridgerton viewers know that Eloise is keenly opposed to marriage or any traditional relationship as she's a steadfast feminist. But the series is all about the Bridgerton siblings' courtships, so Jonathan already expects his on-screen sister to change her mind: "I can't wait—as a fan—to see that evolution."
If new showrunner Jess Brownell, who steps in for Chris Van Dusen after seasons one and two, follows the path set by Julia Quinn in her novels, Eloise will somehow end up with Phillip Crane, who is married to Penelope Featherington's cousin, Marina, in the show. But as Jonathan said, "We'll have to wait and see."
Jonathan is equally excited, if not more, to see Hyacinth and Gregory's love stories play out, especially since they might be the last ones of the show. "Florence [Hunt]and Will Tilston, I think they're just completely stunning, intelligent, brilliant young people," he said of his co-stars. "It's gonna be thrilling because they're so talented."
Of course, Hyacinth and Gregory will have to wait for Eloise (Claudia), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Francesca (Ruby Stokes) and Colin (Luke Newton) to walk down the aisle before stepping into the spotlight.
That being said, Chris previously told E! News that he's excited to explore Colin's future after his friendship with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) was put to the test in the most recent episodes. "We did a lot of work in these first two seasons as far as setting up Penelope and Colin's love story," he shared. "There's so much yearning and so much angst there that it's going to be really satisfying when the show gets to really focus on the two of them."
Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.