Here's Which Emily in Paris Couples the Cast Is Rooting For

Watch : Emily in Paris Stars Talk Love Triangle & Season 3

Looks like season three of Emily in Paris is going to be très exciting.

With several love triangles at play in the show's second season, the cast of the hit Netflix series exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the 2022 PaleyFest L.A. red carpet which couples they're rooting for going into season three.

As the show's titular character, you'd think Lily Collins would be hoping that Emily ends up with her main love interest, Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. But her opinion on who he should choose may surprise fans.

"I really like Gabriel and Camille together because I feel like there's a history there," she revealed on the red carpet. "As a viewer, I'm like, ‘I like them together!.'"

When it comes to Emily being "the other woman" in Gabriel and Camille's relationship, Collins loves the drama of it all.

"All of it is girl code," she said. "But we gotta keep watching. Sometimes you have to watch those things ‘cause you're like, ‘I just don't know how it's gonna play out.'"