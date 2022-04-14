Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Gets Her "F--king Horny"

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's STEAMY Dinner Date!

You reading this, Pete Davidson?

During the April 14 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian got surprisingly candid about what really gets her going—and it's something all mothers can relate to.

"People don't see, like, I cleaned out the playroom today," she said. "Like, that kinda stuff gets me—makes me horny, to literally clean out my f--king playroom. I'm insane."

Kim shares four children with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Knowing she's not the only one to feel that way, Kim shouted out her fellow moms, adding, "If you have a clean playroom? Oh, my God. Like, you can sleep at night."

Kim, who was declared legally single from Ye in March, began dating Pete in October 2021 after she appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host. During the Oct. 9 episode of the show, Kim and Pete co-starred in an Aladdin-themed sketch and kissed on-camera.