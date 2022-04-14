The Property Brothers Home Decor Line Is Fashionable & Affordable: Shop These 10 Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all enjoy Jonathan and Drew Scott's home renovation insights on their show Property Brothers. For years, fans have watched the Scott brothers transform people's homes and if you would like the dynamic duo to remodel your space, you're far from the only one who feels that way. Of course, Drew and Jonathan are very busy guys, but the next best thing to getting their help in person is shopping their home decor and furniture line, Scott Living.
Scott Living is exclusively available at Kohl's affordable rugs, vases, candles, mirrors and more items that are just what you need to upgrade your home. Let's check out some must-haves from the brand.
Scott Living Metallic Globe Table Decor
A globe brings a touch of elegance to any space. This one looks so expensive, but you can get it for just $25.
Scott Living Realistic LED Pillar Candle 4-piece Set
Candles are great and all, but it can get expensive to keep buying them all the time. Instead, get these LED, flameless candle set. You get the same aesthetic from a product that you can use for much longer.
Scott Living Hurricane Candle Holder Table Decor
Bring a sophisticated minimalism to your home with this glass candle holder. Use this with one of your flameless candles or a standard candle. You can also use this as a vase for a bouquet or some faux flowers. This would even make a great centerpiece. This is such a versatile home decor item.
Scott Living Absolute Rug
Showcase your sense of style with this rug from Scott Living. It's available in four sizes, it's fade-resistant, and it has a non-skid latex backing.
Scott Living Artifical Greenery Blue Pot Arrangement
If you want to add some greenery to your home, but you just don't have the time to take care of a plant, get an artificial arrangement.
Scott Living Oasis Gold Finish Geometric Table Decor
This unique, yet simple gold decor is just what you need to elevate your space. This is a great centerpiece, coffee table accent, or an addition to your floating shelves. You can really put this anywhere and it will work well upgrade your interior design aesthetic.
Scott Living Gold Finish Square Wall Mirror
This gold, geometric mirror brings a chic vibe to your home.
Scott Living Tall Ball Candle Holder Table Decor
Stagger a few of these candle holders on a mantle in your home to achieve an elevated, rustic aesthetic.
Scott Living Basketweave Throw Pillow
The easiest way to change the look of your coach is to get some new throw pillows. These textured pillows come in yellow, grey, blue, and cream.
Scott Living Luxe Gold Finish Decorative Vase & Stand Table Decor
This gold vase is a beautiful, yet functional home decor item.
