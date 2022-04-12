Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta Break Up After 8 Years of Marriage

Watch : "SNL" Comedians Explain "SNL" Audition Process

Looks like he won't always be her maybe or her baby.

After eight years of marriage, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are divorcing, the comedian's rep confirms to E! News. "It's amicable," a source also said, "and they will continue to co-parent lovingly."

According to Wong's book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life, she and Hakuta, the son of inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta (also known as Dr. Fad), met at a friend's wedding in the fall of 2009. They tied the knot in 2014, and in the book, Wong shared that she signed a prenuptial agreement.

"I was very motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband," she wrote. "My father always praised 'the gift of fear' and that prenup scared the s--t out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."