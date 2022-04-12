Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta Break Up After 8 Years of Marriage

Looks like he won't always be her maybe or her baby.
After eight years of marriage, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are divorcing, the comedian's rep confirms to E! News. "It's amicable," a source also said, "and they will continue to co-parent lovingly."
According to Wong's book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life, she and Hakuta, the son of inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta (also known as Dr. Fad), met at a friend's wedding in the fall of 2009. They tied the knot in 2014, and in the book, Wong shared that she signed a prenuptial agreement.
"I was very motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband," she wrote. "My father always praised 'the gift of fear' and that prenup scared the s--t out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."
Together, the comedy star and the entrepreneur, both 39, welcomed two children: Mari and Nikki. Wong often references Hakuta in her stand-up shows, including in her most recent comedy special, Ali Wong: Don Wong. At one point in the special, which was released to Netflix in February, Wong jokingly recalled how she "pressured the s--t out of my then-boyfriend to propose to me," only to end up in, as she put it, "monogamy jail."
"It was crazy. My wish came true," she said. "He proposed, we got married, we bought a house, had two kids. Fast-forward to seven years later, present day, I'm, like, I don't know why I did that. I think that what happened was, at the time, my future in comedy was looking very uncertain. I was really struggling….And I panicked. I was like, 'I don't know if I can make it in this world on my own. So I better trap this dude who graduated from Harvard Business School so that I don't end up homeless.' But now, I know that I can make it on my own. So I kind of wanna just be on my own. Only other married people with kids can empathize with the deep envy I feel towards you single people. OK, you don't know how free you are."
In a March 2020 interview with Health, Wong said she lets Hakuta "veto stuff" in her act. "It's not so much about subject choice; it's about word choice," she said. "So no topic is off-limits—it just depends on if I can make it funny."
Wong often also discussed how she and Hakuta took part in couple's therapy. "I don't see how for us we could not go to couple's therapy within the first two, three years of having kids," she told TIME in October 2019. "For us it's been really important, and for other people, if you don't go to couple's therapy I hope you have great communication skills. You never know what's going on in other people's relationships. I'm 37, so s--t's starting to hit the fan. People are starting to get divorced, and it's the people who are least expected. Things seemed so great on the outside."
People was first to report the news of the split.