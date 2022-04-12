Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

The comedy world is in mourning.
Gilbert Gottfried, the legendary comic and voice actor whose career spanned over five decades, has died at the age of 67, his family announced on April 12.
"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," read a statement shared on Twitter. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."
The family added, "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."
Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12 from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, his publicist Glenn Schwartz told People. According to the Mayo Clinic, ventricular tachycardia is caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart.
Gottfried got his start in comedy back in the late 1970s as a stand-up comic in New York City. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1980, starring in 12 episodes of the NBC sketch comedy show, before going on to find success in Beverly Hills Cop II and as a recurring guest on The Howard Stern Show.
Known for his loud, over-the-top voice, Gottfried was a gifted actor who voiced several iconic pop culture figures, including Iago in Disney's Aladdin film series and the Aflac duck. His voicework was also featured in shows like Cyberchase, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Superman: The Animated Series, The Fairly OddParents and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
In addition, Gottfried enjoyed a decades-long career in film, sometimes appearing as himself in movies such as The Comedian's Guide to Survival. In 2017, he released Gilbert, a documentary about his life and work in the comedy community.
Gottfried was also the host of his eponymous Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, in which he discussed movies that shaped him as a person. The last new episode featuring the comic was released on April 4.
In the wake of Gottfried's death, many stars from the comedy world have taken to social media to mourn his passing.
"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me," Jason Alexander wrote on Twitter, while Tom Green tweeted, "Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried."
In a tribute, Jon Stewart called opening for Gottfried "one of the great thrills of my early stand up life." He added of the late comic, "He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn."
"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job," Seth MacFarlane, who worked with Gottfried on two Family Guy episodes in 2007, tweeted. "A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed."
Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Kravitz, and their two children: Lily and Max.