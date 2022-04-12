Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The comedy world is in mourning.

Gilbert Gottfried, the legendary comic and voice actor whose career spanned over five decades, has died at the age of 67, his family announced on April 12.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," read a statement shared on Twitter. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

The family added, "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12 from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, his publicist Glenn Schwartz told People. According to the Mayo Clinic, ventricular tachycardia is caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart.

Gottfried got his start in comedy back in the late 1970s as a stand-up comic in New York City. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1980, starring in 12 episodes of the NBC sketch comedy show, before going on to find success in Beverly Hills Cop II and as a recurring guest on The Howard Stern Show.