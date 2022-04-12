Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Britney Spears Announces She's PREGNANT!

Jamie Lynn Spears sent a subtle reaction to her big sister Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement.

The "Womanizer" singer—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced on April 11 that she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, were expecting their first child together and Jamie "liked" her big sister's Instagram post.

Outside of the "like," the Zoey 101 alum, 31, has not publicly addressed the pregnancy news—which isn't odd due to the nature of their rocky relationship.

As Britney, 40, went through her conservatorship legal battle last year, she slammed her little sister and other family members for finally coming to her defense publicly after years of remaining silent about her suffering.

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she shared on Instagram in July. "There's nothing worse than that!!!!"