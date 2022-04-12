Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement

Jamie Lynn Spears sent a subtle reaction to her big sister Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement.
The "Womanizer" singer—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced on April 11 that she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, were expecting their first child together and Jamie "liked" her big sister's Instagram post.
Outside of the "like," the Zoey 101 alum, 31, has not publicly addressed the pregnancy news—which isn't odd due to the nature of their rocky relationship.
As Britney, 40, went through her conservatorship legal battle last year, she slammed her little sister and other family members for finally coming to her defense publicly after years of remaining silent about her suffering.
"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she shared on Instagram in July. "There's nothing worse than that!!!!"
In October, a source told E! News that the "Toxic" singer felt "totally abandoned" by Jamie as she fought for her freedom from her conservators.
"Britney is very, very angry and hurt," the insider shared at the time. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."
Two months after Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, Jamie released a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said. The former Nickelodeon star then appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the book and her estranged relationship with her sister.
Jamie said she "didn't understand" Britney's conservatorship and was not focused on it because she was "a 17-year-old about to have a baby."
Britney—who sent her sister a cease and desist over the memoir—posted her reaction to the interview on social media.
"My sister said was how my behavior was out of control," the pop star said. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ???"