Scarlett Johansson Recalls "Absurd" Rumor Claiming She "Had Sex in an Elevator"

In an exclusive sneak peek of theSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast, Scarlett Johansson also shared the most surprising thing she learned about the beauty industry.

Scarlett Johansson can't believe some of the things she reads about herself.
 
As an actress living in the public eye, the 37-year-old knows she may attract a few headlines. But while appearing on theSkimm's 9 to 5ish podcast, Scarlett recalled a rumor that was simply "absurd."
 
"There was a rumor that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator," she said in an exclusive sneak peek of the April 12 episode. "That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous."
 
For starters, it's not true. And second of all, Scarlett just doesn't see how it could be done.
 
"I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It's a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,'" she said. "I'm a person who's terrified of being caught doing something I'm not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me."

One story that deserves a headline is Scarlett's new plant-based beauty line. The actress teamed up with Kate Foster Lengyel for a vegan, eco-friendly brand called The Outset.

Together, they created a line of six fragrance-free products available at Sephora starting on April 26.

While the movie industry can be a tough, competitive business, Scarlett said she felt embraced by the beauty world.
 
"The most surprising thing about it has been how welcoming the industry is," she said. "I didn't anticipate that…It's actually quite transparent and welcoming and warm and inviting…And people have a lot of respect for one another. It's not cutthroat at all. Not in the way that I thought it might be."

To hear more from Scarlett, listen to theSkimm's 9 to 5ish podcast in full when the episode drops April 12 at 9 p.m. EST wherever you listen to podcasts. 

