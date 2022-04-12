See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Step Out for Double Date With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's STEAMY Dinner Date!

These date-night pics are a very special delivery—no Amazon expedited shipping required.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently stepped out for a double date with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, in Los Angeles. For their late-night outing on April 10, the four hit up A.O.C restaurant in West Hollywood, and according to an eyewitness, Kim and Pete looked more smitten than ever, which is very evident in the must-see pics.

"Kim and Pete arrived in her Maybach, while Lauren and Jeff had a driver drop them off," the eyewitness tells E! News. "The foursome dined together for over three hours. They emerged all together, with Kim and Pete leading the way."



As for Kim and Pete's PDA, the eyewitness added, "Kim and Pete couldn't have looked any happier. Kim was giggling and cuddling up to Pete. She whispered something in his ear and they both laughed. They wrapped their arms around each other all the way to the car. Pete opened the door for Kim and made sure she got in safely."