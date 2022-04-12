Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Wish True Thompson a Happy 4th Birthday: See Their Sweet Messages

Watch: Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

The birthday girl's big day has been the cat's meow.

After True Thompson's adorable feline-themed birthday party on April 10, several family members and friends took to social media in celebration of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter's 4th birthday on April 12.

Proud mom Khloe got a head start on celebrating her daughter's special day, posting a series of videos and photos of True to her Instagram story on April 11. "My baby is going to be 4 tomorrow," she captioned a video of a younger True, followed by pictures of her in cute outfits and hanging out with her cousin Penelope Disick.

Being the amazing grandma she is, Kris Jenner celebrated her youngest granddaughter with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring several photos of the two of them and Khloe over the years.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True," reads Kris' post. "You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful. You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs!"

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Kris added, "Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us. I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!"

While all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were in attendance at True's party, Kim Kardashian sent her niece some extra birthday wishes on her Instagram story, saying, "I got you for life True. I love u so much. Happy Birthday."

Family friend Yris Palmer shared a sweet photo in honor of True, who's best buddies with her own daughter Ayla Palmer. "Happy birthday to our girl…the sweetest!" Yris wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being a sweet friend to my Ayla. We love you True."

Check out more photos from True's purr-fest birthday weekend in the gallery below!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Meow!

It was a purrfect celebration for Khloe and Tristan's daughter.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson & Kittens

The adorable kittens stole the show at the festivities.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Face-Painting

The attendees were treated to some fun face-painting. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Ta-Da!

And the birthday girl loved it!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Birthday Girl

For her special day, True donned a pink Dior dress.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Personalized Candy

Super sweet.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Yummy!

And delicious!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Candy Girl
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Strike a Pose

True posed for cameras at the bash.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Birthday Cake

How cute is this cake?

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousins' Playtime

BFFs!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian & True Thompson

Dream was in attendance to celebrate her cousin's special day.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter was spotted holding one of the kittens during the festivities.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Penelope Disick & North West

Kourtney and Kim's daughters wished their cousin a happy birthday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Balloons

The party was decorated with colorful balloons.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Playtime
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousins

It's clear this party was a success. 

