Khloe Kardashian Reveals Exactly How She Reacted to Tristan Thompson's First Cheating Scandal

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Admits TRUE FEELINGS About Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reminded Tristan Thompson that things could have been a lot worse after his first cheating scandal.

In the April 14 premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the pair discussed their tumultuous past—and optimism about the future.

"It's always such a weird, gray area because we are such great friends," Khloe says. "I think that's so confusing to outside people because I know how to be a monster to you if I want to."

And though Tristan noted that Khloe never "burned my clothes or slashed my cars," Khloe reminded her ex that she did get some slight revenge.

"I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant," she shared of her reaction to Tristan's betrayal in 2018. "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have f--ked you up. I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery."

It's hard to argue with that.