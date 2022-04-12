Reese Witherspoon Curated a Skincare Set With Her Favorite Products for Glowing Skin

The Reese Witherspoon recommendation and my adoration for Biossance convinced me to check this out, but if you need a little more persuasion, check out these glowing reviews below (pun intended).

A customer raved, "I'm literally OBSESSED. Everything in this set is amazing and ADORABLE. The pink and the packaging is iconic and I'm obsessed with each product and use them everyday. Biossance and Reese are amazing and this collaboration is perfection! My favorite is either the sunscreen or the rose oil, they are the best of the best. Such a great price for all these goodies!!"

"I looooove this set," a Sephora shopper wrote, elaborating, "This bag/case is perfect for summertime travel. Love how everything is pink (even the sunscreen tube). The oil works so well. I had some texture on my cheeks, likely from dry skin due to my tretinoin retinol. After using this, it's completely gone! I noticed and felt a huge difference the next day. Plus, I can't even imagine how long this will last me... The sunscreen is great!!! Great for daily use, doesn't clog my pores, and doesn't give me a white overcast on my already pale skin. I love this set and would 1000000 percent recommend.

Another person shared, "Inside, you'll find the mineral sunscreen that applies perfectly. The lip balm kept my lips moisturized even in the dry Indiana air!

My favorite part of this set is the full-sized Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil! That's my go-to product to lock in moisture!"

Someone else gushed, "This set is just gorgeous! The travel case and the bag are pretty and functional. The lip balm is the perfect size for on the go and makes my lips so soft. The oil is hydrating and light. The sunscreen blends in well and isn't greasy. A great set!"

A shopper explained, "The products inside and some of my favorites that Biossance has to offer. The Vitamin C Rose Oil is a consistent in my daily routine. Gives my skin a beautiful glow and an overall healthy look. Daily use of sunscreen is key in order to keep skin healthy and Biossance's does not disappoint! Lightweight, not greasy, does not leave a white film and provides great spf protection. The lip balm leaves a gorgeous glossy shine on your lips. Overall a great set, highly recommend!"

A fan of the products reviewed, "Wonderful set. The rose oil is amazing, and this was my first time trying the sunscreen. Not overly thick like several other zinc sunscreens, and not super oily. Protected my skin during an hour long afternoon walk. No whiteness either! The lip balm is like a thick gloss and looks pretty. Definitely thicker than a burts bees or regular lip balm. The storage bags are a beautiful blush pink and great to keep my Biossance products organized when on the go this summer!"

Another customer said, "Beautiful and useful set! Three of my favorites in lovely packaging and a handy case! Biossance, this is my favorite set from you yet!"