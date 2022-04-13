The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Shares Details About Her Pregnancy

Warning: contains spoilers from The Ultimatum.
Quick, someone order a baby cowboy hat!
If you were shocked when The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger got married right on the spot, oh, just you wait. In an E! News exclusive interview, Madlyn revealed that she is pregnant.
"We are having a baby in a month," Madlyn told E! "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're having a baby, we're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."
Colby chimed in, "It's going quick!"
The pair found out they were pregnant "three months" after filming ended. "The show ended in May," Madlyn said, "And I got pregnant in August."
Madlyn also had a small baby shower in her hometown, that was open to her fellow Ultimatum stars. Though she didn't reveal who attended, she did note that "a cast member" stopped by.
This season, Colby issued his girlfriend of one and a half years, Madelyn, an ultimatum. At the end, the couple had to decide if they wanted to break up or get engaged.
Throughout the season, the couple dealt with Colby talking to other girls and Madlyn developing feelings for fellow contestant Randall Griffin. But, according to Madlyn, she and Colby have since worked out their many issues.
"Turns out it's a lot easier for us when we're not like sleeping in beds with other people, our relationship runs a lot smoother," she said with a laugh. "But it was just a really weird situation, and it was just the transparency that was missing there and a little bit of respect."
Madlyn continued, "But once we got out of that hot, crazy chaos of a situation, we're able to communicate, open, honest and [be] understanding of each other on a totally different level."
And while Madlyn's friends and family seemed to be skeptical of their relationship, Madlyn says they are in full support of their marriage.
"They just understood me to a level and trusted me that when I made my decision, they were behind me 100 percent," she explained.
Don't mind us, we'll just be refreshing Madlyn's Instagram for baby updates over the next few months.
Season one of The Ultimatum is available to stream on Netflix.