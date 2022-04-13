The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Shares Details About Her Pregnancy

Watch : RHOBH Drama, The Ultimatum & Selling Sunset's Romance

Warning: contains spoilers from The Ultimatum.

Quick, someone order a baby cowboy hat!

If you were shocked when The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger got married right on the spot, oh, just you wait. In an E! News exclusive interview, Madlyn revealed that she is pregnant.

"We are having a baby in a month," Madlyn told E! "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're having a baby, we're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."

Colby chimed in, "It's going quick!"

The pair found out they were pregnant "three months" after filming ended. "The show ended in May," Madlyn said, "And I got pregnant in August."

Madlyn also had a small baby shower in her hometown, that was open to her fellow Ultimatum stars. Though she didn't reveal who attended, she did note that "a cast member" stopped by.

This season, Colby issued his girlfriend of one and a half years, Madelyn, an ultimatum. At the end, the couple had to decide if they wanted to break up or get engaged.