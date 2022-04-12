Is Riverdale's KJ Apa Team Barchie or Varchie in Season 6? He Says...

Watch : Is KJ Apa MARRIED? Riverdale Star Addresses the Rumors!

Ahhh, it's the age-old question...

Is Riverdale's Archie Andrews meant to be with Betty (Lili Reinhart) or Veronica (Camila Mendes)? Well, in an E! News exclusive interview, we asked Archie himself, a.k.a. KJ Apa, to weigh in on the situation.

When asked which couple he's shipping these days, the star hesitated before answering. "If I say something, someone's gonna be mad at me," KJ explained at the PaleyFest LA red carpet on April 9. And tbh, he's not wrong.

"I think what we have going on right now is the difference between the two relationships with Betty (Reinhart) and Veronica (Mendes)," he said. "I feel like that relationship [with Veronica] is more fun, which means that there's a little more room for catastrophe."

"Whereas Betty, being the longtime friend," he continued, "the foundation is already so strong where anything could happen and they'll both be there for each other."

So he sees benefits to each relationship, but will KJ ever reveal where he truly lies in the debate? That's another question entirely.