RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Breaks Down Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' "Shocking" Food Fight

Watch : RHONJ Exclusive: Teresa Giudice THROWS Drinks at Margaret

The Real Housewives are rocking Nashville.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey traveled to Tennessee during the April 12 episode for a couples' vacation with their spouses and significant others. But what started as a lovers getaway quickly spiraled into an explosive food fight between frenemies Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs over rumors about Tre's fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

When Teresa accused Margaret of trying to dig up dirt on Louie, Margaret called her co-star a "sick, disgusting liar." Teresa retaliated by tossing food and anything else in her reach across the dinner table and at Margaret.

Now, RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin is breaking down the drama and revealing what it was really like to witness the out-of-control quarrel.

"It was shocking but it was not shocking because, as Margaret always says, know your audience, don't poke the bear, and this is Teresa Giudice we're talking about," Jen told E! News exclusively. "She flips some food, not a table this time."