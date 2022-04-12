Hailey Bieber Responds to Claim There's "Trouble in Paradise" With Justin Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor That Justin "Mistreats" Her

Hailey Bieber is laughing at her haters.

Last month, a TikToker named Blonde Rebel Tarot offered predictions about several high-profile couples, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and Hailey and Justin Bieber.

When the woman spoke about her prediction for the Biebers, she said, "I feel like this month we may actually find out there's trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks."

Hailey, 25, got wind of the TikTok and simply commented, "Lmfaoooooooooo" in response to the woman's claims.

While the model did not offer any more context to her response, she is ready for everyone to leave her alone. On April 12, she took to TikTok to send a message to people who have something to say every time she makes a post.

"Leave me alone at this point," she said in the clip. "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That's my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please."