Hailey Bieber Responds to Claim There's "Trouble in Paradise" With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber had the perfect response to a TikToker who claimed her marriage to Justin Bieber was “on the rocks.” Keep scrolling to read what the model had to say.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 12, 2022 3:55 PMTags
Justin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor That Justin "Mistreats" Her

Hailey Bieber is laughing at her haters.  

Last month, a TikToker named Blonde Rebel Tarot offered predictions about several high-profile couples, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and Hailey and Justin Bieber

When the woman spoke about her prediction for the Biebers, she said, "I feel like this month we may actually find out there's trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks."

Hailey, 25, got wind of the TikTok and simply commented, "Lmfaoooooooooo" in response to the woman's claims. 

While the model did not offer any more context to her response, she seems to be saying all is well in the Bieber household. 

Earlier this month, the "Peaches" singer, 28, and Hailey—who tied the knot in 2018—stepped out to the 2022 Grammy Awards together. The couple locked lips and embraced as they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

In March, Justin and the Rhode beauty-brand founder went on a double date with Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker. The foursome had a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., and Justin showed his chivalrous side by escorting his wife to the car and opening the driver door for her.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

2

Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex Noor Alfallah

3

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone”

While people continue to speculate about Hailey and Justin's marriage, the model is not giving them anything to talk about

In February, she spoke to WSJ. Magazine about no longer doing interviews about their union. "The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait," she said. "The media has always been a disgusting thing."

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

2

Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex Noor Alfallah

3
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari

4

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

5

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone”

Latest News

Exclusive

Selling Sunset Season 5 Will Have a Reunion Episode

Hailey Bieber Addresses "Trouble in Paradise" Claim with Justin Bieber

A Comeback Hangs in the Balance in Girls5eva's Season 2 Trailer

15 NSFW Secrets About The Sweetest Thing Revealed

Josh Peck Reveals How Much Money He Made for Drake & Josh

You’ll Need More Than Tissues for This Is Us' 100th Episode

Koolaburra by Ugg Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop While You Can