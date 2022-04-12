The Group's Future Hangs in the Balance in Girls5eva's Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Your favorite '90s girl group is back! See the first-look trailer for Peacock's Girls5eva to see what the foursome's up against as they enter album mode in the new season.

Watch: Renee Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles: From Broadway to "Girls5Eva"

Girls5eva is back in biz. 

Peacock debuted the season two first-look on Tuesday, April 12, and it's safe to say that the girl group—made up of Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps) and Gloria (Paula Pell)—has their work cut out for them as they try to mount a big comeback in their 40s. 

Naturally, they are struggling. The Girls5eva trailer opens with the foursome attempting to draw in an audience by performing on Instagram Live. Then Gloria hilariously alerts them to the fact that "the eyeball icon thing is saying zero. It's just us in here!" 

At least they have their upcoming album to look forward to, right? As Dawn passionately puts it, "Finally, we're in charge...no more singing whatever crap they give us!" 

There's just one problem: Girls5eva soon learns that they have to somehow write, record and produce said album in just six weeks. 

Every TV Show on Peacock

There's no telling whether the group will succeed in their quest, but they're certainly going to try. "Clear eyes, numb knee, can't lose," Gloria says. "Let's hit it!"

Watch the full Girls5eva trailer in the above clip. The Tina Fey-produced sitcom hits Peacock on Thursday, May 5. Keep scrolling to see when your other favorite shows are premiering!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME
The First Lady (Showtime) - April 17

Showtime's series about former U.S. first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt—played by Viola DavisMichelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, respectively—is inaugurated on April 17.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

Paramount+
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) - April 20

The Real World Homecoming is heading to New Orleans on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

FOX
Duncanville (Fox) - May 1

Duncanville, featuring the voice of Amy Poehler, premieres May 1 on Fox.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Ben Blackall/Netflix
The Circle (Netflix) - May 4

The popular reality series returns for its fourth season in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 5

Peacock's star-studded comedy series Girls5eva returns for a second season on May 5.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

FX
Breeders (FX) - May 9

The third season of Breeders returns in May.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Conversations With Friends (Hulu) - May 15

The series, based on the book by Sally Rooney, will premiere on Hulu in May.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

