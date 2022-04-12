The Group's Future Hangs in the Balance in Girls5eva's Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Watch : Renee Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles: From Broadway to "Girls5Eva"

Girls5eva is back in biz.

Peacock debuted the season two first-look on Tuesday, April 12, and it's safe to say that the girl group—made up of Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps) and Gloria (Paula Pell)—has their work cut out for them as they try to mount a big comeback in their 40s.

Naturally, they are struggling. The Girls5eva trailer opens with the foursome attempting to draw in an audience by performing on Instagram Live. Then Gloria hilariously alerts them to the fact that "the eyeball icon thing is saying zero. It's just us in here!"

At least they have their upcoming album to look forward to, right? As Dawn passionately puts it, "Finally, we're in charge...no more singing whatever crap they give us!"

There's just one problem: Girls5eva soon learns that they have to somehow write, record and produce said album in just six weeks.