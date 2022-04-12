Koolaburra by Ugg Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Don't sleep on Koolaburra by Ugg. If you adore the classic brand Ugg, you need to check out the Ugg sister brand, Koolaburra by Ugg. You will love it! Personally, I'm a huge fan of both brands. Koolaburra by Ugg has high quality shoes that are comfortable seasonless wardrobe staples for year-round wear. If you are already familiar with Koolaburra by Ugg, you need to shop this spring sale while you still can.
There are new styles and classics on sale for a limited time. Evoke those Southern California laidback coastal vibes and shop the best deals from the Koolaburra by Ugg Spring Sale below.
Koolaburra by Ugg Ya-Baby
Elevate your look and (your height) with these super plush, faux fur, platform sandals. These are the ultimate weekend indulgence. They also come in black, purple, and yellow.
Koolaburra by Ugg
These faux leather and faux fur slides are the perfect excuse to call in sick or work from home. Who wouldn't want to wear these all day? There are four additional colors to choose from.
Koolaburra by Ugg Advay
These lace-up ankle boots redefine comfort. You will not be able to get enough of this faux fur lining. These booties are available in five stunning colorways.
A shopper gushed, "I have been wearing this pair of boots every day since I got them. I love them! They keep my feet warm. I have been looking for this type of boot for a long time . So glad I found these. When I was a kid we used to have desert boots. These are similar only better! They are so comfortable even with my foot problems I can wear these all day. I hope they are around for many years to come."
Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Perf
These shoes are giving the polish of loafers and the comfort of a house slipper. There are six additional colors to choose from.
A shopper said, "I wear them every day! I put them on every day after work! It's great I can wear them outside too!!"
Koolaburra by Ugg Yosha
White sneakers are always a good idea. These slip-on trainers are just as functional as they are fashionable. They are so comfortable and they even have a built-in sockliner and ortholite comfort foam insoles. These come in four colors.
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Clear Mini
You'll go wild over these animal print boots. They are insanely cozy and they are waterproof with a clear outer layer. These are also available in solid colors.
Koolaburra by Ugg Pomi
Attention all shoppers: you need these slippers in your life. They are fuzzy all over and they have a durable outsole, which means you can wear them outside of the house too. These also come in white and black.
Koolaburra by Ugg Cameal Slide
These are an extra fluffy take on the typical slide. The braided faux fur detail are fashionable and oh-so-comfortable. These come in three additional colors. Plus, you can wear them outside since they have a hard sole underneath.
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo
Everyone needs those "throw on and go" slippers for running errands, getting the mail, and keeping your toes toasty. You will truly live in this. Now, you just need to pick your favorite color.. or two... or three.
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Clear Mini Pastel
How fun are these pastel boots? They are adorable, colorful, comfortable, and waterproof. What more could you want?
Koolaburra by Ugg Furr-ah
I have these in every single color. I am truly obsessed. Trust me, you will look for excuses to wear these everywhere. They are just as comfortable as they are cute.
