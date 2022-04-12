Millie Bobby Brown Criticizes “Gross” Social Media Reaction to Her Turning 18

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Wants Fans to Know She's Growing Up

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out against the sexualization of young girls in Hollywood.

The Stranger Things star opened up about the pressures of navigating through Hollywood as a child star during an April 4 appearance on The Guilty Feminist podcast.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," she said, adding, "Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously, I'm doing that in the public eye."

Brown—who landed the lead role of Eleven on Stranger Things when she was only 12—said that she's noticed "a difference" in how people treat her since she turned 18 in February.

"Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act, and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me becoming of age," she continued.