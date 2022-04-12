Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Reacts to Her Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Britney Spears Announces She's PREGNANT!

Well wishes all around.

After Britney Spears announced she was pregnant with her and fiancé Sam Asghari's first child, her ex-husband Kevin Federline issued a statement giving the superstar his blessing.

"Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy," Kevin's attorney Mark Kaplan tells E! News, "and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together."

Britney and Kevin tied the knot back in September 2004 after five months of dating. The "Toxic" singer filed for divorce in September 2006. The former couple shares two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

On April 11, Britney nearly broke the internet when she took to Instagram to announce the baby news. Along with a photo of a tea cup and flowers, the 40-year-old explained that she first noticed that she had put on some weight after a recent trip to Hawaii with Sam, who she's referred to has her "husband" in recent social media posts.

Realizing it wasn't just food bloat, she wrote, "I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

For months, Britney has been vocal about her desire to have another child, though she claimed her former conservatorship—controlled by her father Jamie Spears, and his team—did not allow her to do so.