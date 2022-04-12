Selena Gomez Claps Back at Claim She's Going "Down Hill"

After a social media user wrote on TikTok that it "looks like she’s going down hill," Selena Gomez issued a response. If you're ready to read her epic clapback, come and get it below.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 12, 2022 12:37 PMTags
Selena GomezCelebrities
Watch: Selena Gomez Claps Back at TikTok Critic After Drinking "Joke"

Selena Gomez doesn't have time for any haters.

The 29-year-old singer clapped back after reading a social media user's comment on TikTok. 

According to a screenshot shared by a fan account, a commenter left the following remark after watching one of her recent videos: "What's going on with her? Looks like she's going down hill but everyone in the comments is cheering her on?"

However, Gomez didn't waste any time issuing a response. "Pretty sure I'm doing better than ever," she replied, "but thanks for pretending to care!"

This isn't the only time the "Rare" artist has recently sent a message to her critics. In an April 10 TikTok Stories video, Gomez spoke about the body-shaming comments she's received.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

She then reminded these trolls, "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am." Playing Tyga's song "Rack City" in the background, she also mouthed the lyrics, "I'm a muthaf--kin' star."

photos
Selena Gomez's Most Candid Quotes

Over the past few years, Gomez has stayed away from social media apps. While the Grammy-nominated star—who has 311 million followers on Instagram and 38.2 million on TikTok—creates her own online content, she lets her team manage her passwords.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Trending Stories

1

Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex Noor Alfallah

2

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

3

JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn't Invited to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

In a January 2022 interview with InStyle, Gomez recalled a time when "Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous."

"In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn't pretty enough," she told the magazine. "There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it. The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am."

"Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," Gomez, who has been a mental health advocate and spoken about her own journey, continued. "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

Trending Stories

1

Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex Noor Alfallah

2

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

3

JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn't Invited to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

4

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

5
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari

Latest News

Josh Peck Reveals How Much Money He Made for Drake & Josh

You’ll Need More Than Tissues for This Is Us' 100th Episode

Koolaburra by Ugg Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop While You Can

Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are "Mortified" by His Marky Mark Videos

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Social Media Reaction to Her Turning 18

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here