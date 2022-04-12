Selena Gomez Claps Back at Claim She's Going "Down Hill"

Selena Gomez doesn't have time for any haters.
The 29-year-old singer clapped back after reading a social media user's comment on TikTok.
According to a screenshot shared by a fan account, a commenter left the following remark after watching one of her recent videos: "What's going on with her? Looks like she's going down hill but everyone in the comments is cheering her on?"
However, Gomez didn't waste any time issuing a response. "Pretty sure I'm doing better than ever," she replied, "but thanks for pretending to care!"
This isn't the only time the "Rare" artist has recently sent a message to her critics. In an April 10 TikTok Stories video, Gomez spoke about the body-shaming comments she's received.
"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"
She then reminded these trolls, "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am." Playing Tyga's song "Rack City" in the background, she also mouthed the lyrics, "I'm a muthaf--kin' star."
Over the past few years, Gomez has stayed away from social media apps. While the Grammy-nominated star—who has 311 million followers on Instagram and 38.2 million on TikTok—creates her own online content, she lets her team manage her passwords.
In a January 2022 interview with InStyle, Gomez recalled a time when "Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous."
"In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn't pretty enough," she told the magazine. "There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it. The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am."
"Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," Gomez, who has been a mental health advocate and spoken about her own journey, continued. "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."