Selena Gomez Claps Back at Claim She's Going "Down Hill"

Watch : Selena Gomez Claps Back at TikTok Critic After Drinking "Joke"

Selena Gomez doesn't have time for any haters.

The 29-year-old singer clapped back after reading a social media user's comment on TikTok.

According to a screenshot shared by a fan account, a commenter left the following remark after watching one of her recent videos: "What's going on with her? Looks like she's going down hill but everyone in the comments is cheering her on?"

However, Gomez didn't waste any time issuing a response. "Pretty sure I'm doing better than ever," she replied, "but thanks for pretending to care!"

This isn't the only time the "Rare" artist has recently sent a message to her critics. In an April 10 TikTok Stories video, Gomez spoke about the body-shaming comments she's received.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

She then reminded these trolls, "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am." Playing Tyga's song "Rack City" in the background, she also mouthed the lyrics, "I'm a muthaf--kin' star."