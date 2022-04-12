Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

Backgrid

Kim sparked romance rumors with Pete in the following weeks after they were photographed holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in California. However, the reality star said that outing actually came after the pair had already "privately" spent time together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She recalled of their first date, "We just chilled, hung out."

During her appearance on the podcast, Kim also set the record straight over her relationship timeline with Pete. According to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, she knew of the King of Staten Island actor, but they didn't really connect until after the 2021 Met Gala last September.

"He had been asking around for my number a little bit," Kim shared. "I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn't announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL."

Kim remembered telling Pete how "nervous" she was about the gig, promoting the comic to offer her his phone number for advice.

"I had gloves on and I couldn't get into my phone," said Kim, who wore a full-body look that covered her fingers and face to the Met Gala. As a result, she recalled Pete brushing it off and walking away before she could give him her number. "We never connected or anything until [SNL]."

Still can't keep up? Scroll on for the complete history of their romance.