Nordstrom’s Spring Sale: Score Incredible Deals Up to 85% Off Tory Burch, Free People, Kate Spade & More

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is on and you can score some seriously amazing deals on fashion, beauty, home and more from brands you love like Tory Burch, Free People and Kate Spade. 

Ecomm, Nordstrom Spring Sale 2022Nordstrom

Got a special event to attend in the next week or so and need a new outfit? Or maybe you want to get your Mother's Day shopping done early. Either way, you're in luck! Nordstrom's Spring Sale is happening now and you can find score some really good deals up to 85% off

Since it's Nordstrom, brands you love like Tory BurchFree PeopleKate Spade, MadewellGood American and Coach are all included in the sale. If you have anything fashion, beauty or home related that you need to shop for, the time to do it is now. 

Some of our favorite deals from the sale include the Good American Ribbed Scoop Back Bodysuit in ivory. It's sexy, versatile and just the perfect piece to wear with your favorite pair of jeans this spring. It's also on sale for 60% off. Tory Burch has some pretty solid deals on sandals right now, like the comfy Miller Cloud(originally $228) that you can snag for around $150. If you're a Disney fan, there are several really cute Disney x Pura Vida rings, bracelets and earrings on sale now for as low as $11. There's really something for everyone. 

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below. 

Good American Ribbed Scoop Back Bodysuit

Good American's Ribbed Scoop Back Bodysuit in ivory is a spring and summer wardrobe staple. It's clean, versatile and features a sexy scooped back. Right now it's also a really good deal at 60% off. 

$75
$30
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Looking for your new go-to sandals for spring? Add Tory Burch's Miller Cloud Sandals to your cart. During the Nordstrom Spring Sale, you can score a pair of these chic sandals featuring the designer's iconic medallion logo for as low as $153. 

$228
$153
Nordstrom

ASTR The Label Puff Sleeve Dress

This floral dress from ASTR the Label can be worn to a wedding, brunch with friends or a casual day out. It features a flirty ruffle-trimmed sweetheart neckline and a flowy skirt you can comfortably move around in. Right now it's on sale for less than $50. 

$95
$47
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Crop Pajamas

This soft and light pajama set was made to be comfy, and the crop pants make it perfect for warmer spring nights. It comes in four colors including pink and a floral print. Right now it's on sale for $33. 

$55
$33
Nordstrom

Open Edit Initial Beaded Bracelets - Set of 2

This set of beaded bracelets features a brightly colored initial bead for a playful touch. It's originally $25, but it's on sale for as low $10. 

$25
$10
Nordstrom

ASTR the Label Smocked Square Neck Top

This smocked lilac top has compliment-getter written all over it. The sleeves are so cute and you can pair these with a pair of jeans or shorts for a stylish casual look. 

$65
$39
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit

You'll always find an occasion to wear a chic, sleek jumpsuit like this from Chelsea28. This comes in all white and a floral print, both of which are perfect for the season. 

$129
$77
Nordstrom

Coach Carley Espadrille

These espadrilles featuring Coach's signature pattern come in three perfect for spring colors like candy pink and tangerine. They're so cute and fun, plus Nordstrom reviewers say they're also really comfortable. Right now they're on sale for $81. 

$135
$81
Nordstrom

True & Co. True Body Lift Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra

This "buttery soft" bra with near perfect reviews has no wires, elastic or seams, and yet it's supportive enough to lift up to one inch. It was also made to be super smooth and invisible under clothing. According to numerous Nordstrom shoppers, it lives up to that promise. 

$58
$35
Nordstrom

Billabong Swept Away Ruched Midi Dress

Obsessed! This dreamy ruched midi dress from Billabong features a flattering fitted bodice and a flowy skirt designed for movement and your comfort. It comes in three colors, but antique beige will score you the best deal. 

$70
$56
Nordstrom

Pura Vida Cutout Minnie Mouse Bow Ring

Disney fans, this one's for you! During Nordstrom's Spring Sale you can score several Disney x Pura Vida pieces for as low as $11. We're loving this adorable cutout Minnie Mouse Bow ring. So cute! There are matching earrings, bracelets and even a Mickey ring.

$20
$11
Nordstrom

Free People We the Free Buttercup Oversize Thermal Top

This oversized top from Free People is perfect to throw on during those chilly spring and summer evenings. Best part is, it's on sale for just $38. 

$68
$38
Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty Stamina Longline Sports Bra

Truth be told, you can never have too many sports bras. Right now, you can score Sweaty Betty's Stamina Longline Sports Bra for as low as $17. 

$44
$17
Nordstrom

Kate Spade Small Smile Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Smile! During Nordstrom's Spring Sale, you can score this super chic smile crossbody bag from Kate Spade for 40% off. The serene pink is the perfect piece to bring on a spring picnic. 

$228
$137
Nordstrom

Free People Starlight Ribbed Tunic Sweater

This may look like just another cute sweater you can get from Free People, but the back features unique gridded cutouts that make it extra stylish and breezy. It's perfect for spring. 

$128
$77
Nordstrom

Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser

This color changing aromatherapy diffuser is just the thing you need to turn your space into a sanctuary. It's originally $40, but it's on sale now for just $24. 

$40
$24
Nordstrom

Circus by Sam Edelman Omina Flat

These flats from Circus by Sam Edelman are perfect for anyone who wants to look professional at the office but doesn't want to spend the entire day in heels. The slingback strap and the square toe make it extra chic. It comes in five colors and it's on sale for $50. 

$75
$50
Nordstrom

Halogen Surplice Blouson Top

Speaking of clothes you can wear to the office and beyond, this classic surplice top from Halogen comes in five colors including pink magenta, black and purple orchid. You can get it today for under $40. 

$49
$39
Nordstrom

