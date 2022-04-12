Nordstrom’s Spring Sale: Score Incredible Deals Up to 85% Off Tory Burch, Free People, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Got a special event to attend in the next week or so and need a new outfit? Or maybe you want to get your Mother's Day shopping done early. Either way, you're in luck! Nordstrom's Spring Sale is happening now and you can find score some really good deals up to 85% off.

Since it's Nordstrom, brands you love like Tory Burch, Free People, Kate Spade, Madewell, Good American and Coach are all included in the sale. If you have anything fashion, beauty or home related that you need to shop for, the time to do it is now.

Some of our favorite deals from the sale include the Good American Ribbed Scoop Back Bodysuit in ivory. It's sexy, versatile and just the perfect piece to wear with your favorite pair of jeans this spring. It's also on sale for 60% off. Tory Burch has some pretty solid deals on sandals right now, like the comfy Miller Cloud(originally $228) that you can snag for around $150. If you're a Disney fan, there are several really cute Disney x Pura Vida rings, bracelets and earrings on sale now for as low as $11. There's really something for everyone.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.