Selling Sunset Season 5 Will Have a Reunion Episode: Everything We Know

Selling Sunset fans, your calls have been answered! For the first time in the show's history, Netflix is filming a reunion special. Check out the exclusive details.

Watch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

The Oppenheim Group is getting the reunion treatment. 

For the first time in history, Selling Sunset is filming a reunion special, E! News has exclusively learned. The special for the show's upcoming fifth season, premiering April 22 on Netflix, will be filmed on April 24 in Los Angeles. 

The reunion will feature the full cast—Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya VanderDavina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela—as well as the show's newest cast memberChelsea Lazkani.

Tan France, fashion expert on Queer Eye, will host the festivities. 

We already know that season five is going to bring the drama. In the trailer, Mary is seen adjusting to her new role in a managerial position—which doesn't exactly sit well with everybody in the Oppenheim office. 

"If you want to be a part of the brokerage," Mary warns Christine, "you need to stop disrespecting the other agents."

Rather than heeding the advice, Christine aligns herself with newbie Chelsea. 

"I don't think these bitches are ready," Christine tells Chelsea, "because we are about take over."

In addition to the office politics, the season will feature trips to Greece and Italy. The Italian trip is particularly noteworthy because there's where Chrishell and Jason made their relationship public in July 2021. 

As you can imagine, the revelation didn't exactly sit will with the other agents. In the trailer, Christine says she's failing to get listings because she's not "f--king the boss."

Having been through the public relationship ringer before, Chrishell takes it in stride. 

"That is rich coming from her," she says in the trailer. "You know what, I am f--king the boss."

Chrishell and Jason later split in December 2021.

Netflix

We might need to form a prayer circle for Tan France.

While we wait on an official date for the reunion, get up to speed when season five of Selling Sunset drops April 22 on Netflix.

