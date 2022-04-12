Selling Sunset Season 5 Will Have a Reunion Episode: Everything We Know

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

The Oppenheim Group is getting the reunion treatment.

For the first time in history, Selling Sunset is filming a reunion special, E! News has exclusively learned. The special for the show's upcoming fifth season, premiering April 22 on Netflix, will be filmed on April 24 in Los Angeles.

The reunion will feature the full cast—Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela—as well as the show's newest cast member, Chelsea Lazkani.

Tan France, fashion expert on Queer Eye, will host the festivities.

We already know that season five is going to bring the drama. In the trailer, Mary is seen adjusting to her new role in a managerial position—which doesn't exactly sit well with everybody in the Oppenheim office.

"If you want to be a part of the brokerage," Mary warns Christine, "you need to stop disrespecting the other agents."