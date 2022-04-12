The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Totally Epic

We're not in Hawkins anymore! On April 12, Netflix dropped the season four trailer for Stranger Things, and let's just say we'll be seeing more than Indiana in this new installment.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 12, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVWinona RyderCelebritiesNetflixStranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown
Watch: "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Warm up some Eggos, because the season four trailer for Stranger Things is finally here.

On April 12, Netflix released the highly anticipated first look at Stranger Things season four, and, boy, it did not disappoint. The new footage revealed what Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and company have been up to since the events of season three.

And while we've had to wait three whole years for a peek at what's to come, it seems we won't be feeling upside down once volume one of the new season drops on May 27. Why? Well, because the trailer promises answers surrounding Hopper's abduction to Russia. Oh, and we'll get to experience sunny California, where Joyce, Eleven, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) now reside.

Fans of Hawkins, Indiana shouldn't fret, as there's a new mystery to unpack thanks to the curious minds of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery) and rest of the Party.

photos
Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

So, what exactly can we expect from season four? A whole f--king lot, that's what. For starters, Eleven is powerless and trying to live a normal high school life. Yet, that is impossible, as Hawkins Laboratory executive Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) arrives and warns the young wunderkind that "a war is coming," and her friends in Hawkins are right in the middle of it.

And he's not joking, as Steve, Robin (Maya Hawke), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Dustin, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are all seen venturing into the upside down via the mysterious Creel House. That's not all, as Max also seems to have manifested some powers of her own. In a blink-and-you-miss-it scene, Max is seen levitating into the air over stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery)'s grave.

There's also a new big bad to contend with, who seems to be the evil mind at the heart of the upside down. "It's time," an ominous voice warns. "You have lost." 

Ahead of the release of the season four trailer, creators Matt and Ross Duffer assured fans that burning questions will be answered in the new episodes. "We really wanted to start giving the audience some answers," Ross said during Deadline's Contenders Television panel on April 10.

Trending Stories

1

Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex Noor Alfallah

2

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

3

JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn't Invited to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Courtesy of Netflix

Of course, this isn't entirely surprising to learn, as, in February, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that the series would end with a fifth season. "It's also the beginning of the end," they wrote in a letter that revealed season four would drop in two parts before a future fifth and final season. "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

For a peek at what's to come in season four, watch the new trailer for yourself above.

You can also get excited by scrolling through the first-look photos below.

Netflix
A Chilly Joyce Byers and Murray Bauman

We last saw Joyce Byers and Murray Bauman, played by Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman respectively, when Joyce asked the investigative journalist for help with Hopper last season. 

Now, we can't help but wonder, what's up with the crashed plane behind them?

Netflix
A Frightened Dustin Henderson

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) doesn't share the same smile as Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin).

 

Netflix
Steve Harrington and the Gang

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Dustin try to navigate high school life.

Netflix
The Boys Are Back

We'll get more of the unlikely fierce foursome of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Dustin this season.

Netflix
Dustin Climbs a Rope

Things don't seem to be looking up for Dustin this season.

Netflix
Sheriff Hopper Is Alive

David Harbour returns for season four of the series. 

Netflix
Things Are Getting Serious

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang are ready to stand up against evil.

Netflix
Dungeons and Dragons

Eddie (Joseph Quinn) leads a meeting of Hawkins High's Dungeons and Dragons club.

Netflix
Eleven May Be in Over Her Head

Eleven and Mike try to solve a gruesome mystery.

 

Netflix
New Additions

Season four brings together dream team Robin (Maya Hawke) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

Netflix
The Aftermath

The kids stand inside the Creel House.
 

 

Trending Stories

1

Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex Noor Alfallah

2

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

3

JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn't Invited to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

4

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

5
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari

Latest News

Josh Peck Reveals How Much Money He Made for Drake & Josh

You’ll Need More Than Tissues for This Is Us' 100th Episode

Koolaburra by Ugg Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop While You Can

Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are "Mortified" by His Marky Mark Videos

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Social Media Reaction to Her Turning 18

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here