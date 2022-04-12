The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Totally Epic

Warm up some Eggos, because the season four trailer for Stranger Things is finally here.
On April 12, Netflix released the highly anticipated first look at Stranger Things season four, and, boy, it did not disappoint. The new footage revealed what Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and company have been up to since the events of season three.
And while we've had to wait three whole years for a peek at what's to come, it seems we won't be feeling upside down once volume one of the new season drops on May 27. Why? Well, because the trailer promises answers surrounding Hopper's abduction to Russia. Oh, and we'll get to experience sunny California, where Joyce, Eleven, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) now reside.
Fans of Hawkins, Indiana shouldn't fret, as there's a new mystery to unpack thanks to the curious minds of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery) and rest of the Party.
So, what exactly can we expect from season four? A whole f--king lot, that's what. For starters, Eleven is powerless and trying to live a normal high school life. Yet, that is impossible, as Hawkins Laboratory executive Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) arrives and warns the young wunderkind that "a war is coming," and her friends in Hawkins are right in the middle of it.
And he's not joking, as Steve, Robin (Maya Hawke), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Dustin, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are all seen venturing into the upside down via the mysterious Creel House. That's not all, as Max also seems to have manifested some powers of her own. In a blink-and-you-miss-it scene, Max is seen levitating into the air over stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery)'s grave.
There's also a new big bad to contend with, who seems to be the evil mind at the heart of the upside down. "It's time," an ominous voice warns. "You have lost."
Ahead of the release of the season four trailer, creators Matt and Ross Duffer assured fans that burning questions will be answered in the new episodes. "We really wanted to start giving the audience some answers," Ross said during Deadline's Contenders Television panel on April 10.
Of course, this isn't entirely surprising to learn, as, in February, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that the series would end with a fifth season. "It's also the beginning of the end," they wrote in a letter that revealed season four would drop in two parts before a future fifth and final season. "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."
For a peek at what's to come in season four, watch the new trailer for yourself above.
You can also get excited by scrolling through the first-look photos below.